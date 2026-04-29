Trump prepares for extended blockade of Iran as diplomacy continues to end conflict

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iran, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the blockade would target Iranian ports and oil exports, as Trump reportedly views other options—such as military strikes or withdrawing from the conflict—as riskier than maintaining economic pressure.

A White House spokesperson emphasized that the US remains engaged in negotiations with Iran but will prioritize national security in any agreement.

“The President has made clear that Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons,” the spokesperson said.

If diplomatic efforts fail, officials warned that the US could escalate military actions, potentially increasing tensions across the region.

Following Trump’s rejection of Iran’s previous proposals, there is speculation that Pakistani intermediaries may present new Iranian peace proposals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to return to Tehran from a Russian visit to brief officials on the latest developments.

However, reports noted that coordination with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains slow, as the leader is reportedly at a secret location.

Trump indicated that last week’s Iranian proposals—which included ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz in first phase, and negotiating their nuclear program at a later stage—were unacceptable.

In a statement on social media, Trump claimed Iran told the US it is “on the brink of destruction” and wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened as soon as possible.