Trump calls upcoming meeting with President Xi ‘special one and potentially historic’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is “very happy” as the Strait of Hormuz is open for maritime traffic.

“President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening,” he write in a post of on Truth Social.

“Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi — Much will be accomplished!” he added.

Earlier, Trump hinted at a potential surprise tomorrow in ongoing Iran talks but he declined to explain.

“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ⁠ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

“You’ll hear about. I just think ⁠it’s something that should happen. It’s something that only makes sense to happen. And ⁠I think it will. We’ll see what happens, but I think ⁠it will,” the US President said when asked to elaborate it.

At the same time, he announced that a self-described “genius person” will be visiting the White House tomorrow, fueling speculation about the nature of the discussions and who might be involved.

He said a news conference will also be held at the White House.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Arizona, Trump announced plans to retrieve nuclear materials from Iran, emphasizing that the United States will secure the country’s nuclear stockpile.

Trump reaffirmed that Iran will never possess nuclear weapons and that no financial exchange will take place under the deal with Iran.

The president also expressed gratitude toward Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim, describing them as “strong figures” who provided significant assistance. “I am very thankful to both Pakistani leaders,” he said.

In addition, Trump thanked Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain, praising their support and calling the countries “remarkable” with “great courage.”

Regarding NATO, Trump claimed the alliance had sought U.S. assistance, but he insisted that help was needed two months earlier. “We do not need NATO’s help now, in fact, we never really needed it—NATO needs us,” he said.