Tripartism, Better Work vital for Pakistan’s labour force growth, says ILO’s Geir Tønstol

LAHORE – Geir Tønstol, Country Director for ILO Pakistan, addressed a gathering at the Better Work Pakistan Forum 2025, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between industry stakeholders to drive sustainable compliance and competitiveness in the textile sector.

Tønstol opened his speech by acknowledging the significant participation of Pakistan-based factories, international brands, government representatives, employer organizations, and trade unions at the forum. “This much-anticipated event is an important milestone to take stock of Better Work’s achievements in Pakistan and to strategize for the future,” he said.

The forum, which aims to shape the future of Pakistan’s textile industry towards 2030, marks a pivotal moment for all stakeholders to reflect on collective achievements and discuss the path forward. Tønstol highlighted the ILO’s commitment to advancing the Decent Work Agenda in the country, stressing the need for political commitment and policy reforms that ensure Pakistan’s textile industry can compete globally.

“Better Work is an ILO flagship program that works alongside other interventions to realize Pakistan’s ambitious decent work agenda,” Tønstol noted. “It supports the country’s efforts in enhancing textile industry competitiveness, ensuring fair labor practices, and expanding employment opportunities.” He further emphasized the importance of the program in helping Pakistan maintain its GSP+ status beyond 2027, a key factor for boosting exports.

Better Work’s impact is already evident in other countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, where the program has successfully leveraged trade incentives, like GSP+, to enhance industry competitiveness and expand export opportunities. “In Pakistan, Better Work, along with other ILO interventions, is well-positioned to help government and enterprises implement responsible business practices,” Tønstol said.

The ILO Country Director also highlighted how Better Work’s presence in Pakistan is fostering improved labor governance, which aligns with national goals of expanding garment exports. Evidence from other countries confirms that factories involved in Better Work tend to show improvements in working conditions, including better wages, shorter hours, and enhanced compliance with labor laws.

“In challenging times, where global supply chains are unpredictable, the solution lies in tripartism—collaboration between government, employers, and workers,” Tønstol emphasized, noting that this approach is crucial for navigating pressures in international trade and industry competitiveness.

Tønstol also shared that Better Work has already reached 120 factories in Punjab and Sindh and expressed satisfaction with the program’s progress. “The steering committee recently expressed its satisfaction with the program’s impact on improving working conditions and export competitiveness,” he said.

Looking ahead, the ILO plans to expand the Better Work program in Pakistan, focusing on sustainability, geographical expansion, and engagement with SMEs. Tønstol also touched on his recent visit to Multan, where he witnessed the conditions faced by cotton pickers and workers in the cotton ginning process. “Better Work’s work in Pakistan must go further upstream in the supply chain to make a sustainable impact,” he concluded.

Ch. Saad Muhammad terms Better Work Pakistan ‘Transformative Initiative’

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Saad Muhammad, General Secretary of Pakistan United Workers’ Federation, said that Better Work Pakistan is more than just a programme — it is a transformative initiative that is helping Pakistan compete internationally by promoting decent work and responsible business practices.

“As the pilot phase concludes, there is much to celebrate,” he said. “This programme has built bridges with international buyers and strengthened Pakistan’s image in the global marketplace. The pilot phase may be ending, but the mission must not end here.”

He emphasized the need for the next phase of Better Work to focus on Pakistan’s surgical industry, which serves as the backbone of the country’s exports, while also expanding beyond the garment sector to include other industries.

“Given the positive results we’ve witnessed, this initiative should be seen as an investment, not an expenditure,” Ch. Saad added. “We hope that in the next phase, the Pakistan United Workers’ Federation will continue to play a leading role as we work together to strengthen Pakistan’s economy.”

He underscored the constructive role of labour representation, stating, “Trade unions are not a curse — we are partners in reform and progress. We want to play our part in improving working conditions across the supply chain and driving sustainable change.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “We are encouraged by the positive shift we see in decision-making bodies. On behalf of the Pakistan United Workers’ Federation, we reaffirm our full commitment to a Pakistan that believes in the ethos of Better Work — a Pakistan built on fairness, dialogue, and dignity for all workers.”

Salik Hussain Stresses on Inclusive and Just Progress

Addressing the event, Chaudhary Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said that in a world where the nature of work is rapidly evolving, programmes like Better Work Pakistan have become essential to ensuring progress that is both inclusive and just.

“We live in a time when the world of work is changing fast,” he noted. “In such times, initiatives like Better Work are imperative. The Government of Pakistan firmly believes that progress without justice is not possible, and this programme has played a vital role in promoting a culture of continuous improvement across industries.”

He expressed gratitude to the International Labour Organization (ILO) for its technical expertise and support in helping Pakistani factories reach international standards. “By supporting Better Work, we are investing in social cohesion — understanding that true transformation cannot be imposed, but must be cultivated,” he said.

“Better Work is a reminder that every job carries a human story — a person whose efforts deserve recognition and dignity,” the Minister added. “Our vision is clear: to build an economy where enterprise thrives, where fairness prevails, and where no one is left behind. This is how we will achieve sustainable and inclusive social growth.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “The ultimate purpose of human life is to help others and show compassion — values that lie at the heart of Better Work and our shared vision for Pakistan.”

EFP President Malik Tahir Javid lauds Better Work

Malik Tahir Javid, President of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), commended the Better Work Pakistan programme for making Pakistan’s industries more competitive in the global market.

He noted that initiatives like this are essential, as compliance is no longer merely a legal requirement — it has become a core business strategy. “The GSP+ framework demands responsible practices, and international directors increasingly expect companies to source only from compliant factories,” he said.

Javid described the launch of Better Work Pakistan as “an important and timely initiative,” adding that the programme has successfully enhanced the image of Pakistani factories among global buyers.

He emphasized the need to extend the programme’s scope beyond the garment sector, suggesting that industries such as automotive manufacturing should also be included in the next phase.

“While the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan fully supports the programme, we urge that future efforts place greater focus on capacity building,” he said. “This will empower enterprises to maintain compliance and continuously improve standards.”

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Javid expressed optimism that the programme will continue to strengthen Pakistan’s relationships with international buyers, adding, “We are already seeing more and more buyers coming to Pakistan — and Better Work has played a significant role in that positive shift.”