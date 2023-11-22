The Peshawar Police has decided to appoint transgender individuals and establish a dedicated desk at the Gulbahar Police Station to address the concerns and challenges faced by the transgender community. According to the police, this marks the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that transgenders will be directly involved in police operations and community outreach.

The initiative was taken in response to long-standing demands from the transgender community for better representation and assistance within the police system. The Gulbahar Police Station, located in a densely populated area with a significant transgender population, was chosen as the pilot location for the new desk.

SSP Operations Peshawar Kashif Aftab Abbasi acknowledged the importance of this step, stating that it was a crucial move towards building trust and fostering a more inclusive environment within the police department. He emphasized that the transgender community had faced unique challenges and required specialized attention and support.

The Peshawar Police requested the Khawajsara Association, a local organization representing the transgender community, to provide three names of suitable candidates for the desk. Upon verification, the selected individuals will be appointed as assistants and tasked with handling issues specific to the transgender community.