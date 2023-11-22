Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2019-2025) has picked momentum with a flurry of high-quality development activities in 13 areas to shape up the old-fishing town into a modern city.

The activities include the progression of the central business district, rehabilitation of old towns, remodeling of roads, establishment of parks, fostering of green growth, designing of ecological corridors, mapping out of tourism spots, digitalization, and development of skill-based economy, aiming to lay down the foundation of social and civic amenities, trail-blaze new business avenues and making available state-of-the-art health as well educational facilities.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, 75-page master plan document was prepared by China Communications Construction Company in conjunction with Pakistan’s Minister of Planning, Development & Reform and Gwadar Development Authority. Work has been completed on various water supply projects in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, a sewage water treatment plant has been set up so that the sewage water of Gwadar could be used for irrigation and agriculture, instead of polluting the coastline. Gwadar Indus Hospital also called Pak-China Friendship Hospital for $30.5 million has been completed. It will provide the best medical facilities to the people of Gwadar district.