The transgender community in Pakistan has plans for the ‘Hijra Festival’ in the country, scheduled for the November 10 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The festival, a one-day event, has multiple goals. Firstly, it aims to provide a platform for the transgender community to come together and celebrate collectively. Secondly, it intends to raise awareness among the broader society about the transgender community’s challenges.

The official announcement was made during a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, with Hina Pathani, the head of the organising committee, along with other committee members including Bebo Haider, Kami Sid, Advocate Nisha Rao, and Dr. Sara Gill.Nuzhat Sheerin, the Chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Women in Sindh, as well as social workers Chandi Shah and Zehra Khan, extend strong support to the ‘Hijra Festival’.Hina Pathani and Bebo Haider are well-known for their tireless advocacy for the rights of trans people in Pakistan, while Kami Sid holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s first transgender model.