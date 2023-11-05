At least one was killed and five others sustained injuries when a pink bus hit a rikshaw in Karachi. According to the details, an accident was reported from North Karachi Saleem Center where a pink bus – the first women-only bus service in Pakistan’s Sindh province – hit a three-wheeler rickshaw. The police officials reported that one out of six injured rickshaw passengers, named Danish, lost his life in the tragic accident.

After the incident was reported to the local police, the law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and took both vehicles into custody. Meanwhile, on the complaint of the rickshaw driver, Zahid, a case of the incident was registered in New Karachi police station. Last month, at least 29 passengers including women and children suffered multiple injuries after a bus carrying wedding guests skidded off the road in Swat’s Kabal Kotlai on Thursday.

The bus was heading towards Ali Garam from Kabal when it met with an accident, say rescue sources. After being informed, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Kabal Civil Hospital.