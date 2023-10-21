LAHORE – Sabir Hameed Mithu, father-in-law of former chief of army staff Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son has been summoned by Federal Investigation Agency for probe into suspicious high-volume transactions.

Mithu, who was named in the leak of the tax records of Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been summoned by the AMLC under Section 160, 1898 CrPC in Enquiry No 226/2023 of FIA AML Circle and directed to appear before the investigators on October 23.

FIA, in its letter, maintained that Mr Sabir was summoned amid ongoing criminal investigation in the agency on the allegation of suspicious transactions into his accounts contrary to the declared business profile.

It said Sabir Mithu holds 19 bank accounts including 5 foreign accounts with an aggregate credit turnover of over Rs5 billion. Following the revelations, the accused has been told to visit FIA Lahore with returns, and declaration for periods of 2016 to 2023, personal and business.

Gen (r) Bajwa’s relative has been told to bring list of all offshore companies and vehicles owned by him, and his family. The letter said investigators sought details of all foreign currency purchases made by him or on his behalf.

It also warned that in case of non-compliance, FIA will start proceeding against him under Section 174,175 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 in a court.

A year ago, investigative news website FactFocus accused former army chief and his family of amassing assets worth Rs12.7 billion over the past six years, which prompted action of the “illegal and unwarranted” leak of the tax records.