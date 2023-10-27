CHENNAI – Pakistan is on the brink of World Cup exit as South African batters outclassed Men in Green by one wicket in the crucial match of the ongoing ICC event.

Proteas are now top of the table with 10 points from six games, above India on net run rate, though India have a game in hand.

Pakistan earlier won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa at Chennai cricket ground on Friday (today).

This is a must-win match for Pakistan and equally important for South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan has made two alterations to its playing XI for the crucial ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr have been included in the team, stepping in to replace the injured Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Usama Mir, respectively.

Babar Azam-led side faced a shock defeat to Afghanistan on Monday at MA Chidambaram Stadium. This loss followed defeats to India and Australia in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, respectively.

Pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the Proteas match as he suffered a fever earlier this week. Pakistan is likely to include Mohammad Nawaz to replace him. There are also chances of Fakhar Zaman’s return to the playing XI as he was spotted in nets ahead of the crucial match.

Match Time

Pakistan vs South Africa match will start at 1:30pm.

Venue

The match will be played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai received a brief rain earlier in the day ahead of the Pakistan vs South Africa match. After the rain stopped, there is patchy cloudy weather in the city.

Accuweather has predicted partially sunny and humid weather in the city with highest temperature to remain 31 degree centigrade.

Probable Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Free Live Streaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.