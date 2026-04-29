Total cost of UAE five-year visa without guarantor in Pakistan [April 2026]

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates offers a multi-entry visa with five years validity for tourism purposes to Pakistani nationals and other foreign nationals.

For this type of visa, the applicants do not need a guarantor, sponsor or a host within the UAE. They can get if after paying the finance fee and guarantee.

Key Requirements for UAE Visa

The applicant must hold a passport or other travel document valid for at least six months and allows entry into the country and return to the country where the holder currently resides or from which the document was issued.

A travel ticket to continue his journey or a ticket to leave the country.

Valid health insurance in the country.

The applicant needs to provide documentation demonstrating a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in other currencies over the six months before the application’s submission.

Under the conditions, the applicant will remain in the country continuously for no longer than (90) 90 days; this period may be extended for a similar amount of time as long as the total number of days spent there in a year is at most (180).

UAE Five Year Visa Fees

The UAE Five-Year Multiple Entry Visa comes with several associated fees, bringing the total cost to AED 3,713.50 or Rs281,855 in Pakistani currency as of 29 April 2026.

The breakdown includes an application fee of AED 100, an issuance fee of AED 500, and a guarantee amount of AED 3,000. There is also a warranty service fee of AED 21, along with a fee of AED 20 for the collection and return of the guarantee.

Additional charges include a Knowledge Dirham of AED 10, an Innovation Dirham of AED 10, and a service fee of AED 52.50. Together, these fees total AED 3,713.50 for the complete visa process.

Where to Apply

The applicants can apply for the visa using digital channels.