Naqvi orders completion of Expo Centre, Islamabad Arena before SCO Summit

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the completion of the new convention center, Expo Center, and Islamabad Arena in the capital city before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Pakistan is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in 2027, as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in September 2025.

The interior minister issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting to review ongoing public projects and new development initiatives in the federal capital.

It was also decided that a service center will be established in F-6, and the meeting also decided to allocate land for the project.

The interior minister also issued instructions to promptly begin work on Top Golf, Hot Air Balloon, Zipline, Water Park, and Amusement Park to promote modern recreational facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that modern sports complexes will be built to promote sports activities.

The minister of interior has also sought a comprehensive plan for F-9 Park on the lines of Hyde Park and recreational facilities along Shahdara Dam, and ordered immediate commencement of work on the beautification and lighting of Expressway and Club Road.

Regarding corruption, he said that no leniency will be shown to anyone involved in corruption.