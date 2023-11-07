The Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo 2023 will be held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) from Nov. 16 to 18.

According to the municipal commerce bureau, the expo, themed “shipping throughout the world, leading the future,” aims to promote the development of the global shipping industry and marine economy.

Covering a total booth area of 50,000 square meters, the event will feature seven exhibition areas, including the international shipowners’ zone, smart green ports zone, and port machinery and equipment zone.

A series of forums, conferences and investment promotion and negotiation meetings will be held during this expo.—Xinhua