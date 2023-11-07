National Petrochemical Company (NPC) signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Iran holds a pavilion at the mentioned exhibition which is being held during November 5-10 at China’s National Convention and Exhibition Center. More than 50 Iranian companies and 250 Iranian business persons are taking part in this international exhibition.

As reported, Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, who has led the Iranian delegation attending this international event, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Sunday.—Tehran Times