Thunderstorm, rain likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Upper FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmirm however, dust storm is also forecast in Multan, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions during this time span. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Khaber Pakhtunkhwa : Pattan 14mm, Malamjabba 06mm, Lower Dir 04mm, Balakot, Kalam 03mm, Saidu Sharif 01mm, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02mm, Chaklala 01mm), Islamabad 01mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 07mm, Hunza 06mm, Astore, Gilgit 04mm, Bunji 03mm, Chillas.—APP