RAWALPINDI – All three crew members were martyred after Pakistan Navy’s Westland WS-61 Sea King helicopter crashed near Gwadar, a port city in Balochistan province, on Monday.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Navy said the incident occurred during a training exercise at PNS Akram base.

The martyred officials have been identified as Lt Cdr Jawad, Lt Cdr Hamza, and a soldier Hasnain. It said the crash occurred due to a probable technical fault.

Meanwhile, the navy investigators have reached the scene to collect the evidence.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others have expressed sorrow over loss of lives in the incident.

گوادر میں پاک بحریہ کے ہیلی کاپٹر کو پیش آنے والے حادثے اور اسکے نتیجے میں ہونے والی شہادتوں پر بےحد افسوس ہے۔ ﷲ تعالیٰ سے دعا ہےکہ وہ شہید ہونے والے جوان اور افسران کے درجات بلند فرمائے۔ قوم کے یہ بیٹے قوم کا فخر ہیں۔ اللّہ ان کے خاندانوں کو صبرِ جمیل اور اجر عطا فرمائے، آمین۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 4, 2023