ISLAMABAD – A joint counter-terrorism exercise dubbed AL BATTAR-I involving Pakistani, and Saudi troops concluded in northwest Pakistan, ISPR said Monday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistani and Saudi forces concluded a two-week-long exercise that started last month.
Military’s media wing said the participation of special forces from two Muslim nations trained together to harness the historic military-to-military relations between Islamabad and Riyadh, including nurturing of joint employment concept to counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.
Pakistan Army’s media wing said Special Forces and aviation experts displayed their professional excellence during the air drill.
Saudi’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and some senior military leadership witnessed final day activities of exercise, and the event culminated with the fly past.
Relevant story:
Pakistan’s JF-17 jets roar in the skies of Saudi Arabia during Spears of Victory drill
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia historically maintained strong military ties and close defense partnership, and ties evolved over several decades based on mutual security interests, shared religious affiliations, and diplomatic cooperation.
Islamabad has been a key contributor to Saudi’s defense capabilities, and military personnel have provided training and advisory support to the Saudi armed forces. Pakistani troops have also been stationed in Saudi Arabia under various agreements to enhance the Kingdom’s security.