ISLAMABAD – A joint counter-terrorism exercise dubbed AL BATTAR-I involving Pakistani, and Saudi troops concluded in northwest Pakistan, ISPR said Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistani and Saudi forces concluded a two-week-long exercise that started last month.

Military’s media wing said the participation of special forces from two Muslim nations trained together to harness the historic military-to-military relations between Islamabad and Riyadh, including nurturing of joint employment concept to counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

Pakistan Army’s media wing said Special Forces and aviation experts displayed their professional excellence during the air drill.

Saudi’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and some senior military leadership witnessed final day activities of exercise, and the event culminated with the fly past.

