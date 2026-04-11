Three killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon amid Iran-US talks 

BEIRUT – At least three people were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a residential building in the town of Mayfadoun in southern Lebanon amid Iran-US talks in Islamabad, the latest reports suggested, citing the country’s National News Agency.

The strike, which hit the Nabatieh district, completely destroyed the building, the report added.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel after drones were launched by Hezbollah, indicating rising cross-border hostilities.

Hezbollah, in a statement, claimed it carried out an attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, saying soldiers were targeted inside a house in the town of Shamaa in the Tyre area during the early hours of Saturday.

The group further stated that it launched rocket attacks shortly after midnight on Israeli locations, including Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Misgav Am.

Separately, in Malaga, demonstrators burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid protests linked to the ongoing conflict.