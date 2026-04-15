Thousands of Sikh pilgrims attend Baisakhi rites at Panja Sahib

HASSAN ABDAL – The third day of the Baisakhi Festival at Hassan Abdal was marked by large gatherings and religious devotion as thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world continued their rituals.

The main ceremony, known as “Bhog,” was held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, where around 6,000 pilgrims participated. The congregation included more than 2,200 Sikh visitors from India, alongside devotees from other countries.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the visiting pilgrims and said Pakistan values and respects all faiths. He said the country continues to promote interfaith harmony and ensures full facilitation for religious visitors. He also noted that 2,840 visas were issued to Indian Sikh pilgrims, enabling significant participation in the festival.

He added that Pakistan’s hospitality towards the Sikh community reflects its commitment to peace, religious tolerance, and coexistence.

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, while speaking to the media, appreciated the arrangements made by the Evacuee Trust Property Board for facilitating pilgrims during the celebrations.

He said proposals are under consideration for infrastructure improvements, including a chairlift project at Sakhi Zinda Pir hill to assist elderly visitors. He also said efforts are underway to restore and preserve historic gurdwaras and temples across the country.

The pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, praising the hospitality and describing Pakistan as a country that promotes respect for religious diversity and interfaith harmony.