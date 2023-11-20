Thousands of citizens on Sunday attended Jamaat-e-Islami’s Gaza March in Lahore to show solidarity with Palestinians in besieged densely populated strip and occupied West Bank suffering from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces.

Jamaat-e-Islami organised the Gaza Solidarity March at Punjab University Campus bridge which was attended by thousands of citizens including women and children. The massive public event was addressed by JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq, politicians and clerics.

Protesters chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and demanded an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

While addressing the Gaza March, JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq said that the innocent children of Gaza were waiting for the help of Muslim countries amid Israeli bombardment.

He slammed rulers of the Muslim countries for doing nothing for the relief of Palestinians except making tall claims. He also criticised that the rulers of the Muslim countries did nothing in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit except for consolation.

“A dead resolution was passed in the OIC summit, ineffective to provide any relief to the Palestinians and stop inhumane actions of the Israeli occupation forces.”

He lauded the Western nationals including the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Ireland, United States and Canada for showing solidarity with the Palestinians. Haq said that the French people forced their government to change its narrative through a powerful campaign.

“The people of Australia and Canada have also exhibited solidarity with Palestinians. I also thank the people of Ireland, Washington and London for raising strong voices for Gaza.”

The JI Ameer said that the massive rally was a ‘message of death’ to the enemy. “Israel is an evil state created by the imperialist forces. Palestinians have never accepted Israel and they are standing firmly against the occupation forces.”