Pakistan in global spotlight

PAKISTAN has earned widespread international appreciation for first facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and now for hosting critical negotiations in the federal capital aimed at turning that temporary pause into a permanent arrangement.

At a time when tensions between the two sides had escalated to levels that sent shockwaves across the globe, Islamabad’s timely and constructive intervention helped create space for diplomacy over confrontation.

This marks a rare and significant moment in Pakistan’s diplomatic history. While the country has played important roles in regional and international affairs in the past, there is little comparison with the present effort in terms of scale, visibility and global consequence. The stakes are extraordinarily high: the conflict has already impacted international economic stability, rattled energy markets and heightened uncertainty across multiple regions. By stepping forward as a facilitator and host, Pakistan has positioned itself at the centre of a process that could reshape the trajectory of peace and stability far beyond its immediate neighborhood. Equally noteworthy is the broad-based recognition of Pakistan’s role. From Gulf nations to Western capitals, there is growing acknowledgment of Islamabad’s constructive engagement. Even voices within India have begun to recognize the importance of this diplomatic initiative. Such a convergence of international opinion underscores the credibility Pakistan has managed to build through this effort.

This diplomatic success also reflects the coordinated efforts of Pakistan’s leadership. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir have collectively contributed to shaping a proactive and balanced foreign policy approach. Their engagement and strategic direction have played an important role in enhancing Pakistan’s image as a responsible and constructive global actor. More importantly, this leadership role can open doors to more effective and concrete engagements with a wide range of countries. Enhanced diplomatic goodwill can translate into stronger economic partnerships, increased investment opportunities and deeper cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In a world increasingly defined by conflict and competition, Pakistan’s role as a bridge-builder offers a compelling narrative—one rooted in dialogue, facilitation and peace. Pakistan’s contribution stands as a reminder that even in the most tense geopolitical environment, proactive engagement can make a difference.