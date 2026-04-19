Sadaf Noreen Awan

THROUGHOUT history, civilizations have been judged not only by their power but by their depth, resilience and moral foundations.

Iran stands as an example of an ancient civilization shaped by thousands of years of cultural, intellectual and spiritual development. Its legacy, built on knowledge, dignity and humility, contrasts with modern global powers often viewed as driven more by expansion and material dominance than by enduring civilizational roots.

In the present geopolitical climate, Iran’s struggle is framed as more than a political or territorial conflict. It represents a broader confrontation involving identity, sovereignty and resistance. This narrative portrays Iran as defending Islamic values, standing in solidarity with oppressed populations such as those in Gaza, and protecting sacred symbols like Masjid al-Aqsa. The conflict is often described as a clash between faith driven resilience and material strength, where belief and conviction become powerful forces against technologically advanced opponents.

The early stages of the conflict were marked by intense violence, with civilians suffering the most. Reports of attacks on schools, hospitals and refugee areas evoked memories of some of history’s darkest periods. These events strengthened a narrative of oppression and resistance, where the loss of innocent lives became a symbol of sacrifice rather than defeat. Instead of weakening resolve, these experiences reinforced a collective sense of identity and purpose.

A significant turning point came with the martyrdom of a central leadership figure. Rather than causing instability, it led to increased unity and mobilization. Millions came together, demonstrating national solidarity and rejecting external interference. This moment proved transformative, inspiring a renewed sense of purpose and giving rise to a younger generation committed to continuing the resistance.

As the conflict unfolded, it challenged assumptions about global power. Advanced military systems and strategic planning by opposing forces were perceived as ineffective against determination and coordinated resistance. Key objectives, such as regime change or weakening national will, remained unfulfilled. In contrast, Iran’s measured and disciplined response contributed to a perception of shifting global dynamics and declining unilateral dominance.

The effects extended beyond the battlefield. Regional alliances began to shift, particularly among Gulf states that traditionally relied on external protection. Growing doubts about the reliability of such arrangements sparked public debate and reassessment of security strategies. Economic centres once considered stable faced uncertainty, exposing vulnerabilities in established systems.

Strategic control over vital economic routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, further elevated Iran’s significance. Its influence over this critical passage highlighted its role in the global economy. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts intensified, with Pakistan emerging as a key mediator, facilitating dialogue among regional powers and encouraging de escalation. Domestically, the conflict also created pressure within opposing nations. Public protests and dissatisfaction revealed internal divisions, with critics questioning prolonged involvement in foreign conflicts. Leadership credibility faced scrutiny, contributing to a broader narrative of political strain and declining public trust.

Despite the destruction, a distinction was drawn in the conduct of warfare. Iran was portrayed as focusing on military targets, while its adversaries were accused of targeting civilian infrastructure. This contrast reinforced claims of moral restraint and strengthened the perception of ethical conduct under pressure. Ultimately, the conflict reaffirmed a truth: wars must end through dialogue. Pakistan’s mediation highlighted the importance of diplomacy rooted in shared values and the preservation of human life.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press.