SURAH Mulk is the Surah which was revealed in Mecca. The meaning of this Surah is sovereignty. It is the 67th chapter of the Holy Quran. It has 30 verses, which are divided into two sections. This is a very important Surah in the Holy Quran, like other verses. It discusses the greatness of the Almighty and the universe it has created. Similarly, this verse asks mankind that they need to follow the laws of nature and move on the earth without any bias. In this manner, they would strengthen the dominion of the Almighty. So, it gives the message that He controls each and everything in this universe.

The Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) said that there is a chapter that will argue on behalf of the recite until and unless he is left for paradise. This Surah will say O’ Lord if I am the part of your sacred book, then let me save him (reciting people). If I am not part of your sacred book, then take me out of this book. So, let me save him from the danger of the grave. This Surah discusses the sovereignty of the Creator. Similarly, it tells about the purpose of the universe that it is created for the trial basis, and the guidance is given to every mankind. Now, it relies on human beings how they follow, and what they follow. In this way, a day will come when the people will reward those who do good deeds while others will be punished because of their ill-deeds.

The Holy Quran is the sacred book which the Almighty revealed to His Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the guidance of the nation. However, this is full of lessons for Muslims. Similarly, it is also full of several lessons which are unfolded below: The first and the foremost lesson which we can learn from this Surah is life and death. The Almighty has created life and death to test human beings that how we act in this world. So, we should learn from here a great lesson that the Almighty created this world just for trial. So, everyone has to go back. Secondly, this verse gives a lesson that there is the Creator, who has made everything perfect. So, if you would like to see nature then look at the sky, you would not find even a single crack in it.

Thirdly, when a group of people would be thrown in it then the angels will ask from them. Either they know about this punishment, or then the disbeliever admits it without any resistance. Fourthly, one can take a huge lesson from this verse that the Almighty doesn’t need the loud or whisper sound, but He knows the secrets of the heart. Fifth, can we believe that how the earth engulfs us in punishment from the Almighty? It is a big thing which can be understood. Sixth, can we also believe about the stone rain in punishment from the Almighty? Once again, it is the thing that compels us to think about the Creator and strengthens our faith in Islam. Thus, these lessons inform the disbeliever that this world is being controlled by the one i.e. the Creator. People who have no trust in it, then such people would be sent to Hell and they would then know that it was already what they heard about it.

Therefore, the Almighty has provided each and everything for human beings. However, the Holy Quran has been revealed because human beings cannot live without the guidance of the Almighty. Therefore, every verse which the Creator has revealed is ready to provide you a good lesson for your successful life. However, people positively take this and invest their life by reciting these verses. In this way, you would not only get positive things in this world but also in the hereafter. Thus, Surah Mulk is the most precious Surah of the Quran for mankind. Hence, we should recite this Surah regularly to attain its intercession. We should pay attention to it when we hear it and try to understand it. We can do this by learning its translation. Moreover, we should recite it during the five daily prayers as well.

There are also some Hadith from the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that indicate that we should recite this Surah, hoping that the Almighty will protect us from the torment of the grave. The recommended time for reciting it is any time during the night. However, we should preferably recite it before going to sleep.

As a result, we can see the immense benefits of Surah al-Mulk. We should try to learn this reasonably short Surah and recite it often. We can recite it during various daily prayers, and also at night before sleeping. Additionally, we should also remember that reading the Quran in itself is a very beneficial thing. So there’s plenty of reward to gain.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]