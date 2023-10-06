GROWING features of running century of time are economic migrations and expanding empire of the social media worldwide; economic migrants settled in foreign lands are an asset for their mother country by way of remittances, transferring techno-digital, historical research innovations learned from their host homelands; so fresh books writing/compilation, social media news galore have become centre-stage of global intellectual pursuits.

In the research line appears a new Book titled “The Heritage of Alvi Awan” by Manchester settled Pakistani author Mahmood Khan; he has delved deeper into the remote past of the Alvi Awans in Pakistan and beyond in many lands published by MK and Sons Idara Tehqeequl Awan Manchester UK, costing Pakistani Rs. 1,200. He himself belong to the great spiritual family of famous spiritualist Hazrat Baba Sajjawal Alivi, Qaderi whose shrine is in Mansehra Abbottabad.

His book traces the Alvi Awans ancestral lineage to the 4th Caliph of Islam Hazrat Ali (AS). In the Book inclusion of Alvi Awans in the armies of Sultan Mehmood Ghazanavi during his celebrated seventeen armed invasion of Middle Ages India is elaborated in detail; rare pictures of bygone and living Alvi Awan personalities of lend charm to the reading of the book.

Voluminous written historic literature on Alvi Awans/Awans exist in world libraries; in famous Book Punjab Chiefs by renowned English historian Lepel Griffin elaborate references are made about Awans and their competitive social characteristics and their pushing forward tendencies. Arabic writers’ writings hail the social status of the Alvi Awans/Awans being descendants of Fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (AS) from his wife Khaula bint Jafar whom he had married at the time of historic conquest of Khaiber Fort situated near Madinah Munawwarrah.

Arab chief of Alvi Awans/Awans Hazrat Mohammad Al-Hanafiyya was the son of Hazrat Ali from his spouse Khaula bint Jafar. Al-Hanafiyya stood firmly by his brother Hazrat Imam Zain Al-Abedin whenever any hostile circumstances erupted; when Hazrat Zain Al-Abedin fell Al-Hanafiyya performed the role of Imam. Alvi Awans’ clannish social background is quite religious; because of this lineage connectivity majority of Huffaz-e-Quran and Mosque Imams everywhere are from this ethno-strength.

Material used in the book – The Heritage of Alvi Awans – is corroborated by the President/Vice President of Idara Tehqiqul Awan International Malik Mohammad Karim Alvi Awan Qaderi whose personal library contains thousands of books on different clans.

He is currently a senior officer in the AJK Civil Central Secretariat Muzaffarabad who has at his credit dozens of books well distributed within and out of Pakistan on Alvi Awans and their history of debut in South Asian sub-continent. The book rewards the reader with historical researched material helpful to new researchers. Book is available with famous author/publisher Malik M Karim Qaderi Alvi Awan, 0300.5025109 Whatsapp.