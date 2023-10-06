Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Importance of optics in politics

In a country, where over 9.5 crore people earn less that $3.6 per day, facing sky high food inflation going, it is very important for politicians to be seen to connect with masses. We live in times where even the diminishing lower middleclass is barely surviving and unable to pay their utility bills. It does not send a reassuring message to their potential voters, when politicians step out of expensive SUVs, dressed in branded clothes, wearing channel scarves, carrying Birken or Louis Vuitton handbags, adorned with diamond bracelets, wearing watches costing more than lifelong savings of those whose votes they seek.

It reminds them of images of similar watches that have been flashed on TV screens accusing their adversaries of stealing Toshakhana gifts. In recent political history of Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah should have been a role model. Late BB dressed casually whenever she addressed public meetings. The Cinderella or Barbie Doll image does not convey the reassuring image, needed for a politician seeking votes from citizens, undergoing miseries on 24/7 basis. It only augments the propaganda waged by their political opponents with accusations of corruption, money laundering etc.

In our neighbourhood, politicians in India wear Khaddar and make sure they connect to the population, whom they seek to represent. Even the Italian born Congress party leader Sonia Khan, not only had to publicly revoke her foreign nationality, but wear dresses that her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi dressed in. Rahul and Priyanka follow suit.

Media reports about palatial residences, spread over several acres, owned by politicians does not convey a good message. It reflects a mindset of individuals totally disconnected from ground realities. Even the paid bureaucracy of this bankrupt country, live in houses that would dwarf 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British PM.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Disunity among Muslims

It is an admitted fact that power of Muslim nations lies in unity. When they are united, they take care of their Muslim brothers and fight for their collective benefit and progress. Unfortunately, in today’s era, Muslims are oblivious of their fundamental responsibility. They prefer personal interests instead of adopting collective approach in their domestic and foreign policy.

In this regard, Arab nations’ recognition of Israel (normalization in their ties) is the matter of great concern now-a-days. Present scenario has divided the Muslim world. Arab nations (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan) – which are considered the custodian of Muslim Ummah – are developing relations with Israel without uttering a word regarding Israeli’s atrocities against Palestinians. Indeed it’s a matter of shame for us all.

Moreover, OIC’s (Organization of Islam Cooperation) silence and lack of consultation- corroborate the prevailing disharmony among Muslim nations. Israeli Foreign Minister’s recent statement of few more- six or seven- Muslim countries’ intention to normalize their ties with Israel- without any doubt- is a slap over so-called Muslim cooperation. Indeed, Normalization – in bilateral ties – can bring peace and peace is the message of ‘ Islam’. But, permanent peace demands justice too. Keeping this in view, Muslim nations should, at least, listen the Palestinians voice and then, take any decision unanimously.

ASIF MEHMOOD

Attock

Daredevil motorcyclists

The Federal capital has always garnered attention for many of its qualities. From serving as an administrative unit to being ranked as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world, Islamabad is a utopia for everyone. Unfortunately, no matter how much the Islamabad Traffic Police tries to create awareness among pedestrians and motorists alike, no one is ready to pay any heed to the rules of the road.

The daredevil motorcyclists have taken it into their own hands to make and break them. The so-called overhead “pedestrian” bridges are now reserved for motorcyclists to cross the highways causing major inconvenience for the pedestrians who have nowhere to go with traffic coming in from both ways. The CDA-designated parks have also become a “shortcut” for those who would rather ride through park filled with children for their own time-saving convenience rather than taking turns where they are supposed to.

Dozens of accidents occur daily due to the reckless riders of motorcycle and the blame is pinned on the automobile drivers who are the real victims. The authorities are requested to charge fines from these motorcyclists, especially the ones with no rear lights as it’s dangerous at night in the absence of street lights for some drivers when the motorcyclists appear out of nowhere causing misery to the drivers as well as their own families alike.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

Violent extremism

One of the pressing threats that Pakistan had to confront over the past 4 decades was the rise of extremism and terrorism. Since 2001, Pakistan has lost more than 80,000 precious lives and suffered a financial loss of some Rs.35 trillion due to terrorism and violent extremism. A number of military operations were launched across the country, but after two decades of relentless struggle, Pakistan is still facing a concrete threat of terrorism. In addition to socio-political and economic disparities, ideological convictions are one of the major causes compelling people towards violent actions. Equipped with new means of communication, the terrorists are now attacking the youth ideologically to gather new support – to some extent they’re successful.

Since the pre-modern era, ideological convictions have been one of the main factors in the establishment, strengthening, and weakening of human societies. When humans finally settled into societies, they developed mutual identities and it led to the inception of certain ideologies. Starting as cultural constructs, religions grew and eventually became ideologies to be followed. Especially during the Axial Age, several religious ideologies came into existence. Socio-political and economic constructs were the key driving factors in the development of ideologies.

AWAIS NAZIR

Islamabad

Box letter

Unemployment

In recent times, Pakistan has grappled with a concerning issue: the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 6.80 percent. The roots of this problem lie in economic instability, rapid population growth and a shortage of comprehensive education. The repercussions of unemployment are far-reaching, leading to poverty, social unrest, escalating crime rates and a decline in overall economic growth.To combat this pressing challenge, it is imperative for the Government of Pakistan to devise a robust and comprehensive plan. This plan should not only address the immediate concerns but also focus on long-term sustainable solutions. By investing in education, fostering economic stability and implementing policies to control population growth, Pakistan can pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future. The time for action is now, and a strategic approach is essential to uplift the nation and its people from the clutches of unemployment.

MAHTAB NISAR

Karachi