Thailand is a Southeast Asian country that is popular among tourists due to its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces and other attractions.

Pakistani tourists are required to obtain a visa to get an entry to Thailand. The people, who are intending to explore the country, can apply for the tourist visa by self or through official agents of the Thai embassy in Pakistan.

Tourist Visa Types

Thailand offers two types of tourist visa – single entry and multiple entry – to the applicants.

How minimum amount of money is required to carry to Thailand?

20,000 Thai Baht or $700

What proofs are required for Tourist Visa?

2 Application Forms (here)

Cover letter / Company Working Letter

1 Empty Passport Page / 6 Months Validity of Passport

Bank Statement (1 year)

2 Photos Passport Size (taken within 6 months)

2 Copies of CNIC

2 Copies of Passport

NTN Letter

Confirmed Air Ticket / Hotel Booking

Is Bank Statement necessary for any categories of visa?

Yes, 1 year bank statement is needed.

Thailand Visit Visa Fee November 2023

Thailand announced revised visa fee in June 2023 in accordance with the exchange rate regulations. The fee for single entry tourist visa (three months validity) stands at Rs11,000 while the fee for multiple entry visit visa with six-month validity stands at Rs65,000.