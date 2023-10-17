Transport fares have been reduced by 10 percent on the direction of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The chief minister paid a visit to Lorry Adda and reviewed the situation regarding the decrease in transport fares. He met the passengers and asked them about the fare reduction. The passengers expressed satisfaction over the reduction in transport fares. On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible measures would be taken to provide relief to the people. Also, the chief minister reached Mayo Hospital, Lahore, to inspect the under-construction emergency ward.

The chief minister inspected various parts of the emergency including the operation theater, patient rooms, reception, doctors’ room, washrooms and general OPDs. Provincial ministers – Ibrahim Murad and DrJavedAkram, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana.