TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world’s top two TV brand, hosts a booth at IFA, the world’s most significant technology event, taking place at the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds from September 1–5. Attracting thousands of global technology brands and industry experts, IFA represents the most comprehensive overview of the international market and TCL’s presence at the event for over ten years solidifies its position at the forefront of groundbreaking entertainment and smart domestic technology. TCL joins IFA in 2023 to proudly demonstrate extensive breakthroughs in immersive entertainment displays, IoT technologies, and sustainable energy through a showcase of the brands latest innovations in home theater, air conditioners, washing machines, smartphones, tablets, AR glasses and smart home solutions, as well as the latest distributed photovoltaics (PV) technologies.

For those who are looking for ultimate home theater technologies, TCL is exhibiting the 115” Mini LED display, the world’s largest of its kind so far, together with powerful multi-channel audio innovations. As a sports enthusiast and major sponsor to a number of global athletic icons, TCL is also presenting its latest branding updates at the booth, with the much-anticipated interactive session of world-famous football legend.