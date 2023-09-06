PARC launched Pakistan Sub-National Food System Dashboard formally during an august gathering where high level govt officials, heads of development partners including FAO, WFP, IFAD, CABI, ADB, CIMMYT, CABI, and other international organization, media personnel, and agricultural scientists participated.

This Dashboard has been developed in collaboration of PARC, FAO, WFP, IFAD, Johns Hopkins University, and the Columbia Climate School at Columbia University with the leading role of GAIN-Pakistan.

Federal Secretary M/o National Food Security and Research, Capt. (R) Muhammad Mahmood inaugurated the dashboard in front of all development partners and agricultural scientists and took keen interest in various sections of the dashboard.

He appreciated efforts of all stake holders for their role in developing this dashboard and advised the scientists to maintain it on sustainable bases and to draw meaningful inferences from available data.

He also advised PARC scientists to develop Pakistan Food Outlook biannually using data of the dashboard.

He emphasized that data and information is vital in decision making and this dashboard will help policy makers in right decision making.

Chairman, PARC highlighted PARC contribution in strengthening Pakistan Food System.