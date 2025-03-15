Taxis, rickshaws prohibited as Karachi issues traffic plan for Eid shopping

KARACHI – The Traffic Police have formulated a plan to manage the expected crowds in markets in southern port city of Karachi amid shopping spree ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025.

An official of the traffic police said the entry of rickshaws, taxis, and online taxis will be prohibited at Teen Talwar to reduce congestion.

In case of congestion at Teen Talwar, it has been decided to use the Clifton Bridge, Race Course, and Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road. Additionally, from Tariq Road Allah Wali to Ittihad Signal, the entry of rickshaws and taxis will be prohibited.

Similarly, the entry of rickshaws and taxis will be prohibited from Saddar, Fawara Chowk to GPO, and from Singer Chowk to Zeb-un-Nisa. From Jama Cloth Market, the entry of rickshaws and taxis will also be prohibited from Tibet Chowk to Eid Gah Chowk.

According to the Traffic Police, traffic coming from Millennium Mall Road can use Millennium Bridge to reach NEPA.

Entry of rickshaws and taxis will be prohibited on the road near Haidery Market.

Commercial traffic coming from North Karachi will be diverted from Five Star Chowrangi to Ship Owner Chowrangi and Lundi Kotal Chowrangi.

Similarly, traffic coming from the Board Office will be diverted from KDA Chowrangi to Ziauddin Chowrangi and Paharganj.