Terrorists attack two Bannu police stations with two hand grenades

PESHAWAR – The terrorists attacked the two police stations in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The unidentified motorcycles attacked the Khojri police checkpoint with two hand grenades.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to the police, a search for the attackers is underway while the security in the area has been tightened. Following the incident, the villagers also armed themselves to protect the checkpoint and announced that the local elders would take responsibility for its security.

The police further stated that the attacks were also carried out on Baka Khel and Ghori Wala police stations in Bannu, where an exchange of fire took place. The terrorists launched simultaneous attacks at three different locations, spreading panic in the area.

The Police and security agencies are searching for the attackers, and a search operation is underway while the public has pledged cooperation with the police to thwart terrorist intentions.

16 terrorists killed, five soldiers martyred as Bannu Cantt attack foiled: ISPR

Web Desk Staff

