Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community, acknowledging their historical contributions and ongoing efforts in the development of Pakistan.

Addressing a special Easter event, the minister said: “I extend my warmest wishes to all members of the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

” He emphasized that the Christian community held a distinct and honorable place in the country’s history, having played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and making sacrifices for its defence and unity.

“The Christian community has offered sacrifices in the wars fought by Pakistan and has given their lives for the nation,” he remarked.

“Their role in upholding the values symbolized by the white in Pakistan’s flag is truly commendable”, he said.

Attaullah Tarar shared that he proudly represents a constituency with 70,000 Christian voters, describing his electoral area as a source of personal pride.

The Christian community comprises capable and dedicated individuals who were actively contributing to Pakistan’s growth and progress, he added.

He stressed the need for unity, love, and interfaith harmony in building a strong and inclusive society.

“Brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect are essential.

I stand with the Christian community on every joyous occasion and festival,” he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic trajectory, the minister stated the country was steadily advancing towards sustainable development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He noted that successful revival of the national economy was a testament to effective governance, collective effort, and visionary leadership.