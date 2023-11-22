Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Wednesday visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office Tank and instructed the relevant staff to provide timely services to the public.

According to the district administration, the AC reviewed basic facilities put in place for citizens at the office and met with applicants. He also inquired about the problems and difficulties people were facing in the office. Later, he visited different sections of the NADRA office and discussed with staff various matters about public service delivery.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Tank police has said that construction work on building firm posts at the NADRA office is underway in full swing and would be completed in a day or two, following instructions of the District Police Officer.—APP