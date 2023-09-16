Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday described the Supreme Court’s decision on PTI chairman’s petition against NAB amendments as ‘Triple S’. In his statement on the social networking website X (formerly Twitter), Rashid said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had announced the Triple S (SSS) decision as he quit the office.

This short, sweet and smart decision caused tremors in the politics of Pakistan and its effects would be clearly visible till Dec 30. He said yesterday it was the breaking news in the whole world that 2,027 people had come under corruption scrutiny in Pakistan. The hard work made by the 16-month-long PDM government to close their cases was undone by the court decision. The former federal minister said the PDM government pushed the people into a blind alley and now the masses were cursing them for their wrongdoings.—INP