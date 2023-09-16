OIC’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations office at Geneva, Ambassador Naseema Baghli while reiterating the Muslim body’s continued support to Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, has said that the Organization would spare no efforts in bringing the Kashmir dispute to the limelight at international level.

Ambassador Baghli made these assertions while talking to a Kashmiri delegation that called on her on the sidelines of the 54th session of the UNHRC in Geneva on Saturday, said a message released to the media here on Saturday.

“The OIC will continue to support Kashmir cause and will use all its efforts to create awareness on the issue”, she said, adding that the OIC’s Permanent Human Rights Commission had been mandated to cover human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ambassador Baghli said that voicing the OIC’s concern through media and releasing report on the human rights situation in Kashmir was part of the policy. On the occasion, the Kashmiri delegation led by Altaf Hussain Wani, briefed her about the latest political and human rights situation in the IIOJK.While seeking the Muslim body’s proactive role to bring an immediate end to the continued bloodshed and state terrorism in the held territory.