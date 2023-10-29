LUCKNOW – India continued its winning streak by defeating defending champions England by 100 runs in the 29th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday evening.

Chasing a 230-run target for the victory to stay alive in the tournament, England openers Jonny Bairstow (14) and Dawid Malan (16) started well with a 30-run partnership.

After that, England lost half of the side with the addition of just 22 runs and from there, it was almost impossible to cross the finishing line.

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the entire team was out at 129 runs in 34.5 overs.

Liam Livingstone was the highest scorer with 27 runs.

Mohammad Shami bagged four wickets, Jasprit Bumrah three and Kuldeep Yadav two while Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket.

Rohit Sharma was named player of the match.

After being put in to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, India lost three wickets with just 40 runs on the board in 11.5 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul steadied the ship with a 91-run partnership.

After that, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up at 229/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 87 runs followed by Suryakumar Yadav who made 49 runs.

KL Rahul scored 39 and Jasprit Bumrah 16 runs. No other Indian batter could reach double figures.

David Willey bagged three wickets Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes two each while Mark Wood took one wicket. Jasprit Bumrah was run out.

Both England and India stuck to the same playing XI which featured in their previous matches.

The toss did not make any difference as Rohit Sharma wanted to bat first. He said that the team had done well while batting second and now it was time to try a different method.

England: 1 Jonny Bairstow, 2 Dawid Malan, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt/wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj