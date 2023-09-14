Pak Suzuki launched WagonR nearly a decade back as alternate to Alto 1000cc, and over the years, the car has gained a strong shared in the market.

The car has become the go-to option for salaried class, as the vehicle is known for its fuel-efficiency. It was touted to be perfect drive if you commute within city. Despite many other options, WagonR is still counted among top-selling cars of Japanese automakers.

The hatchback is known for being good value for money, its compact size, modern interior, and versatile design remained people’s favorite, and its dimensions, and spacious cabin, are perfect for Pakistani infrastructure and clogged traffic conditions.

Over several months, the auto sector in Pakistan suffered drop in sales due to import restrictions and hike in price of passenger cars due to rupee depreciation.

The sector witnessed upward trend after outgoing PDM-led government withdrew the import restriction in order to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Following the measures, the sale of Suzuki WagonR jumped in August 2023 as compared to previous month of July. The company sold 359 units of Suzuki WagonR, 114 higher than the July’s sale of 245 units.

WagonR Latest Price in Pakistan

WagonR cheapest variant VXR is available at Rs3.214 million. Suzuki VXL model lately saw a price increase of Rs164,000 and is available at Rs3.412 million. Its top-of-the-line unit WagonR AGS is available at Rs3.741 million.