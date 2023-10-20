Suzuki is a high-end bike brand known for bikes with stylish designs, performance, and resale value. The auto giant holds a vast fan following in the country and despite the competition, its leads the top segment.

The company marked its entry to premium bike segment with its top of the line variants like GS 110S that remained famous for its performance and looks.

As majority of the local market has been dominated by Honda and other Chinese automakers, Suzuki caters to upmarket segments. Despite the competition, Suzuki remained a prominent two-wheeler manufacturer as it offered a range of rides catering to various segments of the market, from commuter bikes to sportier models.

Suzuki GD 110S comes with single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine and a fuel tank of 9.0 liters. Engineered with a 4-speed mesh transmission system to give the experience of a smooth ride.

Its self-start system and digital speedometer make it a premium bike, as compared to other rides in the league. It is built with a shape supporting less air drag and bike has a comfortable stair-type design seat, which is designed for long journeys.

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s Rs335,000

Suzuki GD 110S Installment Plans

3 years plan with 15 percent Down Payment

3 years plan with 30 percent Down Payment

2 years plan with 15 percent Down Payment

2 years plan with 30 percent Down Payment

1 year plan with 15 percent Down Payment

1 year plan with 30 percent Down Payment