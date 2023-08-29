Pakistan and the UAE routes saw a huge influx of passengers as Gulf state hosts large Pakistani expatriate community.

UAE remained among the top destinations for tourists from Pakistan, passengers however lately faced hard time amid huge increase in the prices of flight tickets. As people are looking to get their hands on cheap flight tickets, SereneAir announced discounted fares, with ticket prices going as low as Rs29,000.

The privately-owned Pakistani airline announced to operate flights between Islamabad, and Dubai, however the offer is valid till the end of September.

Furthermore, a 10 kg extra baggage allowance has also been announced for economy passengers. The baggage can be increased to 50 kg while the fares start from 350 AED.

In a social media post, the airline announced to operate special flight from Islamabad on August 30 for fares starting from as low as Rs29,000.

#SereneAir will operate a special flight on its A330-200 from #Dubai to #Islamabad on 30 August 2023.

For the special flight, SereneAir is offering low fare with an attractive checked in Baggage Allowance of 60Kg for Economy Cabin & 80Kg for #SerenePlus.

Book Now. pic.twitter.com/H7wRb95jLG — SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) August 24, 2023

For the operation between the two sides, SereneAir will use A330-200 for the cheap flight.

In a separate announcement, SereneAir shares an update about the special flight from Islamabad to Dubai on other dates. The limited-time offer will surely bring smiles to people looking to get their hands on cheap flights.