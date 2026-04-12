Surviving shock: Iran’s strategic resilience

Iran has emerged as a strategically resilient state in the ongoing confrontation involving the United States and Israel, particularly following the intense escalation from late February to early April 2026. While earlier narratives framed the June 2025 “12-Day War” as a decisive moment, recent developments suggest that the conflict has evolved into a broader test of endurance, deterrence, and geopolitical influence rather than a clear-cut military victory for any single side. The renewed phase of hostilities began on February 28, 2026, with the launch of “Operation Epic Fury,” during which the United States and Israel carried out extensive air and missile strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and strategic installations. Reports indicate that thousands of strikes were conducted, resulting in significant human and material losses within Iran. Civilian deaths reportedly exceeded 3400 alongside injuries and considerable damage to critical infrastructure.

In response, Iran demonstrated its retaliatory capabilities by launching a large number of missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and US military installations across the Gulf region. These counterattacks, while limited in comparison to the technological sophistication of US-Israeli operations, signaled Iran’s continued capacity to impose costs on its adversaries and maintain a credible deterrence posture. The conflict, however, did not escalate into a full-scale regional war. A temporary ceasefire, brokered through diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan, came into effect on April 8, 2026. Ongoing direct talks in Islamabad between Iranian representatives and US officials indicate cautious optimism that this ceasefire may evolve into a more durable political settlement.

At the outset of the conflict, many analysts anticipated that Iran would be overwhelmed by the combined military superiority of Israel and the United States. Decades of economic sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and technological constraints were perceived as limiting Iran’s ability to sustain prolonged confrontation. Moreover, regional geopolitical alignments appeared largely unfavorable to Tehran. However, the unfolding of events challenged these assumptions. Iran’s ability to absorb initial shocks, reorganize its command structures, and execute calibrated retaliatory strikes demonstrated a level of institutional resilience that surprised many observers. Rather than collapsing under pressure, Iran adapted to the conflict dynamics and maintained operational continuity.

Several factors explain this resilience. First, Iran’s long-standing emphasis on asymmetric warfare and indigenous defense capabilities enabled it to respond despite technological disparities. Second, its decentralized military structure reduced vulnerability to leadership decapitation strategies. Third, a strong sense of national resolve shaped by decades of external pressure played a critical role in sustaining internal cohesion during the crisis. Equally important was Iran’s strategic signaling. Its retaliatory strikes on US-linked military facilities in the Gulf, including high-profile bases, were carefully calibrated to avoid uncontrolled escalation while conveying its ability to expand the conflict if necessary. This balance between restraint and assertiveness appears to have influenced subsequent diplomatic decisions.

One of the most debated aspects of the conflict remains the abrupt shift toward ceasefire after almost 40 days of war. Despite initial indications of further escalation particularly following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the announcement of a ceasefire marked a turning point. Analysts have offered varying interpretations of this development. Some argue that the risks of regional escalation, including attacks on US military bases and continuous closure of Straight of Hurmuz by Iran compelled Washington to reconsider its approach. Others highlight domestic political pressures within the United States and noncooperation from EU states.Rising public concern across the Middle East regarding instability, economic disruption, and the risk of wider war created pressure for de-escalation. While state actors maintained differing alignments, public sentiment increasingly favored stability over confrontation.

It is therefore more accurate to interpret the outcome of this phase of conflict not as a conventional victory or defeat, but as a demonstration of strategic endurance. Iran succeeded in avoiding collapse, preserving its core capabilities, and compelling its adversaries to engage in negotiations. At the same time, US and Israel were unable to achieve the strategic objectives they had identified prior to the war.The current moment represents a fragile pause rather than a definitive resolution. The success of ongoing negotiations at Islamabad will depend on addressing underlying issues, including security concerns, regional rivalries, and the future of Iran’s nuclear program. Without meaningful progress, the risk of renewed escalation will remain high.

For the broader Middle East, the conflict underscores the urgent need for a more inclusive and cooperative security framework. Continued reliance on external military interventions and proxy dynamics has repeatedly generated instability. Regional actors may need to reassess their strategic priorities, focusing on sovereignty, dialogue, and conflict prevention. In conclusion, the 2026 Iran–US–Israel confrontation highlights a shifting geopolitical landscape in which resilience, adaptability, and strategic signaling are as important as conventional military power. Iran’s conduct in this conflict demonstrates a sustained ability to absorb pressure while shaping dynamics in a highly contested regional landscape.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.