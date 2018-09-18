Surge in IT exports

ACCORDING to figures released by State Bank of Pakistan, for the first time IT exports increased to over $1 billion during financial year 2017-18. Exports of IT and IT-related services increased to $1.067 billion in the financial year 2017-18, as compared to $939 million recorded in the financial year 2016-17, showing a double-digit growth of 13%.

The value of IT exports is considered as three times more than the remittances reported by the central bank, which means the overall number crossed the mark of $3 billion in the outgoing financial year and according to some estimates the figure is $5 billion. This speaks volumes about growth of IT industry and exports because of combination of youth and technology. Pakistan’s IT sector grew by 150% during the last five years and has been able to achieve most of its targets but much remains to be done to increase local representation of IT sector at international level. It is to be noted that there is also a significant increase in number of companies as well revenue, exports and workforce every year.

This shows that foreign companies are demonstrating clear confidence in the ability of local Pakistani companies as they meet expectations of foreign clients. Given right kind of incentives, experts opine, Pakistan has the potential to become the next Software Hub. They predict that future of Pakistan’s IT landscape is very bright in the wake of Fourth Industrial Revolution where Pakistani talent has the unique ability and potential to out-innovate its competitors to help Pakistan lead in this arena. The sector also has the potential to help address most of the financial woes of the country by earning the much needed foreign exchange provided the present government lives up to its commitment of unleashing the sector’s huge potential.

