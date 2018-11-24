Supremacy of Parliament

ONE of the most upright judges of the apex court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, while hearing case relating to Faizabad sit-in of last year, remarked on Thursday that supremacy and sovereignty of Parliament is continuously being undermined, asking if the country’s future will be determined by Parliament or ‘insidious forces’. And in London, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who is there in connection with fund raising for dams, said it is not his job to criticise other organs of the state but it is a matter of fact that Parliament failed to accomplish its job in many ways.

These remarks of the two honourable judges are reflective of the concern about supremacy and sovereignty of Parliament, which is ought to be the most powerful institution in a democratic set up. Parliament represents the true will of the people, therefore, there is every justification that all powers should flow from this institution. However, it is also a fact that the supremacy and prestige of Parliament has almost been compromised either due to follies of parliamentarians themselves or infringement in its domain by other institutions. At times, impression is created as if Parliament is the most vulnerable and weak pillar of the State. Saner elements of the society believe and rightly so that the country cannot move ahead on the road to stability as well as progress and prosperity until and unless Parliament asserts itself and performs its role and responsibility strictly as per Constitution and the law. Weakness of Parliament also renders the country vulnerable to foreign pressure, therefore, it is all the more necessary that the institution should be strengthened as envisaged in the constitutional scheme of things. However, for this to happen, politicians and political parties will have to shun their petty differences and do principle-based politics. Parliamentarians seem to be more interested in enjoying perks and misusing their authority than to become a role model for others. The stature of Parliament and parliamentarians can enhance if those sent to Parliament by people shun corruption, concentrate on resolution of problems of the masses, help build consensus on critical national issues, contribute aggressively in proceedings of Parliament especially in its committee system and concentrate on legislative business.

