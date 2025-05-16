Sugar Prices climb higher in Pakistan – May 2025 Rates Update for all cities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani consumers faced another blow as Sugar Prices hit new highs, with rates going as high as Rs185 in northwestern Pakistan.

The price of sugar has once again surged across country, with the national average rising by Rs3.38 per kilogram in just one week. According to the latest data released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the average price of sugar now stands at Rs 175.19 per kilogram, compared to Rs 171.81 last week.

Sugar Prices in Pakistan 2025

Sugar Price per Kg Change Current National Average Rs 175.19 ↑ Rs 3.38 (in one week) Last Week’s Average Rs 171.81 —

Recent data shows Peshawar residents have been hit hardest by surge, with residents paying around Rs 185 per kg – the highest rate recorded. In just one week, sugar prices in the city rose by Rs 5 per kilogram, intensifying the burden on already struggling households.

Over past year, sugar prices saw sharp rise. In May 2024, the average price of sugar was Rs 143.75 per kilogram, indicating an annual increase of over Rs 31 per kilogram.

The sharp uptick in sugar prices has raised concerns among consumers and market analysts, who fear that continued inflation in essential commodities could lead to further economic strain, particularly for low- and middle-income households.

Experts have called on the government to investigate the causes behind the persistent rise in sugar prices and to take immediate steps to stabilize the market.