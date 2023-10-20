Actor Sajal Aly amassed millions of followers online as the diva carved a niche for herself at the international level. The Mom star continues to inspire fans with her acting prowess.

Sajal, a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, is a known face in Asia, UK, and some other regions.

Besides giving evergreen performances in TV dramas and movies, she mesmerized people with her modeling work.

The recent snaps show the Sinf-e-Aahan star spotted donning saree with an eastern cami top in replace of a blouse, adding elegance with a red flower in her hair.

Saja rose to prominence with her breakthrough role in the drama serial Mein Sitara and established her as a promising performer. Since then, she appeared in a number of hit TV dramas, including Yakeen Ka Safar, O Rangreza, Alif, and Yeh Dil Mera.