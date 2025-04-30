AS Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday talked about credible information of India planning an aggression against Pakistan within a day or so, the Senate has sent a strong message of unity reflecting determination of the nation to foil all designs against the motherland at all costs.

Notably, the opposition parties including the PTI have extended their full support to the Government in responding to the challenge thrown to the national security by India’s aggressive posture and jingoism.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, while winding up the debate on the issue in the upper house of the parliament, reiterated Pakistan’s preference for peace but declared in categorical terms that the country is ready to give a stone for a brick response if India commits aggression.

India is flexing its military muscles as part of its strategy to establish regional hegemony but, as before, its dreams will be shattered the moment it committs the blunder of launching military action against Pakistan as its armed forces and people are united and capable of thwarting designs of the enemy.

It is carrying out false propaganda that Pakistan was sponsoring acts of terrorism against India but unfortunately it has not been able to provide any credible evidence to support its allegations.

As against this, Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presented on Tuesday “irrefutable” evidence of India-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

He informed local and foreign media that India has been found operating terror networks inside Pakistan, wherein explosives, IEDs and other lethal material are being supplied to terrorists with the intent to target not only security forces but also innocent civilians.

Apart from apprehension of several terror suspects trained in India, the DG, ISPR revealed identity of four Indian officers involved in terrorism related coordination, instructing terrorists to “cause civilian casualties in Pakistan” and to “carry out attacks so the world perceives Pakistan as a hub of terrorism”.

In a related development, Pakistan has told the United Nations it possesses credible evidence that a deadly hostage-taking incident aboard a passenger train in Balochistan last month was backed by external forces (India), urging the international community to step up efforts in holding the perpetrators accountable.

India claims to be a peace loving country but its handling of the latest situation exposes its real designs.

Both Pakistan and India are engaged with the international community in the wake of the Pahalgam incident but there is a marked difference in their approach and objectives.

Pakistan is trying to sensitize the world community and the United Nations about dangers to peace of the region due to Indian bellicosity whereas India is trying to create a congenial global atmosphere for an attack against Pakistan.

However, the response of the international community is measured and considerate with UN Chief Antonio Guterres speaking to both Pakistan and India and expressing his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

He underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences and offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts.

Similar sentiments have also been expressed by the leadership of the countries with which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke to.

The US Secretary of State was also scheduled to talk to the Foreign Ministers of the two countries with the objective of urging them to exercise maximum restraint.

All this shows the world is speaking for peace but reports of Indian and international media suggest Modi Government has given operational freedom to respond to the Pahalgam incident, which shows India is bent upon doing mischief.

However, India must realize that any provocative action will trigger a chain of reaction with catastrophic consequences for their entire region.