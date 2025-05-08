AGL43.23▼ -4.65 (-0.10%)AIRLINK127.27▼ -13.48 (-0.10%)BOP8.68▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)CNERGY5.72▼ -0.86 (-0.13%)DCL9.04▼ -1 (-0.10%)DFML28.49▼ -3.16 (-0.10%)DGKC119.55▼ -11.21 (-0.09%)FCCL39.86▼ -2.99 (-0.07%)FFL12.21▼ -1.33 (-0.10%)HUBC119▼ -8.28 (-0.07%)HUMNL11.44▼ -0.66 (-0.05%)KEL3.92▼ -0.3 (-0.07%)KOSM3.94▼ -0.93 (-0.19%)MLCF60.87▼ -6.22 (-0.09%)NBP75.71▼ -6.72 (-0.08%)OGDC179.39▼ -17.24 (-0.09%)PAEL37.01▼ -3.6 (-0.09%)PIBTL7.1▼ -0.79 (-0.10%)PPL131.91▼ -13.37 (-0.09%)PRL24.26▼ -2.69 (-0.10%)PTC17.43▼ -1.92 (-0.10%)SEARL66.65▼ -7.4 (-0.10%)TELE5.6▼ -0.79 (-0.12%)TOMCL25.9▼ -2.88 (-0.10%)TPLP6.75▼ -0.9 (-0.12%)TREET16.42▼ -1.81 (-0.10%)TRG53.13▼ -5.86 (-0.10%)UNITY24.07▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)WTL1.1▼ -0.12 (-0.10%)

‘Pakistan will not announce its response to India – The World Will Know’, DG ISPR

Pakistan Will Not Announce Its Response To India The World Will Know Dg Ispr
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – As tensions peaked between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan’s response to any act of aggression would be unmistakable and need no formal announcement, as the world would immediately know.

Addressing media at a press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry, who joined Deputy PM Dar, categorically rejected New Delhi’s claims of launching attacks on 15 Pakistani sites, calling them “false and purely theatrical”. He slammed Indian government for spreading fabricated stories, questioning whether India’s military had fallen into a fantasy world instead of dealing with reality.

“Is the Indian military stuck in the 18th century? When will they stop living in fiction and face the truth?” Lt Gen Chaudhry remarked, mocking the baseless claims.

Pak Army Spokesperson also dismissed imagery shared by India, calling it unconvincing and nothing more than dry, barren land with no military value. He further asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert, ready to respond with overwhelming force if provoked.

“When Pakistan strikes, there will be no need for announcements—everyone will know exactly what happened,” Lt Gen Chaudhry warned.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar provided additional details on the recent escalation, confirming that multiple Indian drones had violated Pakistan’s airspace, with one attempting to strike a military installation in Lahore. Dar explained that the Pakistani military successfully intercepted the threat, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation to the intrusion.

Just 36 hours ago, Pakistan faced a major confrontation, and, by the grace of Allah, we emerged successful,” Dar said, reassuring the public that the country’s military forces are well-prepared and ready for any challenge.

Foreign Minister reiterated that any further provocations from India would be met with a decisive response and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its citizens and sovereignty.

Comparative analysis of Pak, India war capabilities

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Immigration, Pakistan

Hajj 2025: Helpline launched for Pakistani pilgrims amid air travel disruption

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

India’s botched Missile Launch used to incite Sikhs against Pakistan: Dar

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Flights operation suspended at Karachi Airport as Pak-India tensions peak

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer