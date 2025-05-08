‘Pakistan will not announce its response to India – The World Will Know’, DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – As tensions peaked between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan’s response to any act of aggression would be unmistakable and need no formal announcement, as the world would immediately know.

Addressing media at a press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry, who joined Deputy PM Dar, categorically rejected New Delhi’s claims of launching attacks on 15 Pakistani sites, calling them “false and purely theatrical”. He slammed Indian government for spreading fabricated stories, questioning whether India’s military had fallen into a fantasy world instead of dealing with reality.

“Is the Indian military stuck in the 18th century? When will they stop living in fiction and face the truth?” Lt Gen Chaudhry remarked, mocking the baseless claims.

Pak Army Spokesperson also dismissed imagery shared by India, calling it unconvincing and nothing more than dry, barren land with no military value. He further asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces remain on high alert, ready to respond with overwhelming force if provoked.

“When Pakistan strikes, there will be no need for announcements—everyone will know exactly what happened,” Lt Gen Chaudhry warned.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar provided additional details on the recent escalation, confirming that multiple Indian drones had violated Pakistan’s airspace, with one attempting to strike a military installation in Lahore. Dar explained that the Pakistani military successfully intercepted the threat, adding that Pakistan’s armed forces had shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation to the intrusion.

Just 36 hours ago, Pakistan faced a major confrontation, and, by the grace of Allah, we emerged successful,” Dar said, reassuring the public that the country’s military forces are well-prepared and ready for any challenge.

Foreign Minister reiterated that any further provocations from India would be met with a decisive response and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its citizens and sovereignty.