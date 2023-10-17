The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to landslides in Ramban district, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded.

The snowfall in the high altitude areas of the valley and rains in plains of Jammu region continued for the second day, triggering cold wave conditions.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the world, was blocked by landslides triggered by heavy rains at Dalwas and Mehad in Cafeteria Morh area and shooting stones in Trishul morh area of Ramban district, officials said.

The Mughal road, which connects Shopian in Kashmir Valley to Poonch remained closed for traffic on Tuesday due to snowfall.

The weather office said light rain and snow can continue in some areas. Officials have advised people to stay away from landslide-prone areas and overflowing drains, he said.—KMS