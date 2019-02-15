Sri Lanka Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff calls on Chief of Naval Staff

Staff Reporter

Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces , Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Chiefs of Staff and Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries. The Naval Chief also thanked Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne for participation of Sri Lanka in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 19 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and security. The dignitary highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN.

It is expected that the recent visit of Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces will further enhance defence collaboration between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.

