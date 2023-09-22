IN a historic move aimed at fostering inclusivity and diversity, the country is set to conduct a special CSS examination to induct members of minority communities and women into key administrative positions, filling seats that remained vacant for years. The examination, scheduled to commence on October 12th of this year, marks a significant step toward bringing marginalized populations into the mainstream of the nation’s civil service.

The CSS examination, considered one of the most prestigious and competitive tests in Pakistan, is the gateway to various civil service positions, including the highly sought-after Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Pakistan Police Service (PSP), and Foreign Service of Pakistan (FS). Despite the reserved quotas for minorities and women, these seats remained vacant, highlighting the urgent need for change. This special CSS examination should not merely be seen about filling vacant seats but about empowering minority communities and women to become key stakeholders in shaping Pakistan’s future. By providing a platform for talented individuals from these groups to enter the civil service, a significant step is being taken towards harnessing the potential of its entire population. We believe that a diverse civil service brings with it a broader range of perspectives and experiences, which can lead to more informed decision-making and effective governance. The inclusion of minority communities and women will ensure that the government is better equipped to address the needs and concerns of all its citizens. It also sends a powerful message that competence and merit are the criteria for success, regardless of one’s background or gender. The successful candidates from minority communities and women who pass the CSS examination will become role models for future generations. Their achievements will inspire others to pursue careers in public service, further increasing diversity in the civil service. It is however imperative that there be no compromise on the quality and standard of the examination. Maintaining the integrity of the CSS examination is essential to ensure that the individuals selected possess the necessary knowledge, skills and competence required for top administrative positions. Striking a balance between inclusivity and maintaining high standards is key to the success of this initiative, as it will ultimately contribute to the effectiveness and efficiency of civil service.

1066