The Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) organised a two-day training workshop on Negotiation Skills, here on Sept 12-13.The EDI is working for professional development of officers/executives of the public and private sectors by organising multiple trainings. In keeping with the importance of negotiation skills, the EDI had designed the course in consultation with subject specialists. The speakers included Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Prof. Dr. Saad B. Malik (Psychiatrist), Shahzada Sultan (Addl IG Ops, CPO), Amir Zahoor Khan (negotiation trainer), Dr. Muhammad Irfan (DG Trade Policy Ministry of Commerce), Dr. Athar Mansoor (negotiation trainer), Muhammad Abid Hussain Sabri (former executive director PIM), and Faisal Farid (founder and managing director, Maxim Agri (Pvt.) Limited, former head West Asia PepsiCo International). The participants included representatives from the federal government, provincial governments of Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, Military Land and Cantonments, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Mint, Punjab Council of the Arts, WAPDA, SNGPL, The Urban Unit, as well as executives from Descon, NESPAK, and academicians from the Punjab University, GC University, and Lahore Garrison University, among others. During the training, the speakers discussed various aspects and case studies of negotiation skills, including fundamental concepts.