Pakistan’s very own smartphone brand, Sparx, marked an extraordinary presence at the 23rd ITCN Asia as a platinum sponsor. With a state-of-the-art display showcasing its new 4G smartphone line, Sparx garnered applause and admiration from all attendees. The brand’s stand was notably distinguished as the best showcase display at the ITCN Asia 2023.

The prestigious tech event was inaugurated by the Minister of IT, Telecom, Science and Technology, Dr. Umar Saif. At the event, the Chairman of Deloy Group, Mr. Asif Khan, addressed the attendees, emphasizing the potential of Sparx’s made-in-Pakistan smartphones for the global market.

Among the attendees who graced the Sparx smartphones stall with their presence were notable dignitaries like Dr. Umar Saif, Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudary (Additional Secretary IT and Telecom), Mr. Khawar Member Compliance of the PTA, and the DG PTA. Their collective feedback resonated with an appreciation for the quality, design, and innovation of Sparx’s range of products, which included smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

Highlighting the homegrown innovation, Deploy Group Chairman Mr. Asif Khan and CEO Zeeshan Qureshi presented a MADE IN PAKISTANSparx Neo7 Ultra in a unique and beautiful display to Dr. Umar Saif during the event. The Minister expressed his deep appreciation and interest in the smartphone, highlighting the brand’s potential in the tech industry.

Notably, ITCN Asia 2023 marked the first instance of a dedicated Telecom Pavilion, attended by 16 esteemed companies. Leading the pack was Sparx, recognized as the platinum lead sponsor of both ITCN Asia and the Telecom Pavilion.

The prominence of Sparx at the event signified a milestone, being the first time a local smartphone brand showcased its products, captivating the attention of thousands of visitors, media personnel, and government officials alike.

On the first day of ITCN Asia, a significant media presence, invited by Sparx, converged at the event. Their coverage and the address of Chairman Deploy Group were broadcasted across various channels.